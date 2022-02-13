fatal crash

Wife witnesses deadly hit-and-run on Beltway 8 near Clay Road

By
Deadly hit-and-run on the W Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died in a hit-and-run crash that started as a two vehicle accident on the West Sam Houston Tollway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say one car rear ended the other before both vehicles pulled over to the side of the freeway. One car pulled over on the right shoulder and the other stopped partially in a lane, deputies say.

Officials say one driver got out of his vehicle to look at damage that happened from the initial crash and was fatally struck by a third car that was driving erratically.

The victim's wife survived and witnessed the fatal crash from inside of the car, deputies say.

The driver of the third car left the scene and was later found at a gas station about three miles away by a wrecker driver.

"I would say try to get off the road and get out of the way as soon as you possibly can," said Captain Jason Green with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. "If you're stopped on the shoulder and there's no need to stop where you're at, try to clear the roads."

There are no other injuries at this time. Deputies don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

