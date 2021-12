Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas -- What's scarier than a haunted house? An unsafe haunted house.Fortunately, the Haunted Attraction Association (yep, it's a thing.) has come up with a safety-minded list of the 45 top-rated haunted attractions in the U.S., and a Houston-area spot - Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon - is among them.The association certifies haunted attractions based on 10 criteria, including protection of customers and education of industry professionals - because there's nothing more frightening than an unschooled haunted house carney, except maybe actually hazardous spook show.An attraction must be a member of the association to be considered for the list."The safety of our guests is the No. 1 priority," says John Eslich, owner of Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio, and former president of the association. "The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests."