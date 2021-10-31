haunted house

Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses in the U.S.

By John Egan
1 / 38

Creepy Hollow took the top spot in our list of Top 10 Haunted Houses, and these photos prove it just might be the scariest!
KTRK Photo/ Creepy Hollow Haunted House
HOUSTON, Texas -- What's scarier than a haunted house? An unsafe haunted house.

Fortunately, the Haunted Attraction Association (yep, it's a thing.) has come up with a safety-minded list of the 45 top-rated haunted attractions in the U.S., and a Houston-area spot - Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon - is among them.


SEE MORE OF ABC13'S COVERAGE OF HAUNTED HOUSES

The association certifies haunted attractions based on 10 criteria, including protection of customers and education of industry professionals - because there's nothing more frightening than an unschooled haunted house carney, except maybe actually hazardous spook show.

An attraction must be a member of the association to be considered for the list.


"The safety of our guests is the No. 1 priority," says John Eslich, owner of Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio, and former president of the association. "The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests."

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhalloweenentertainment2nd avenue subway projectfun stuffhaunted househouston culturemapculturemap
HAUNTED HOUSE
Visit Blind Scream haunted house if you dare
One of the nation's scariest haunted houses is right here in Pa
Houston's Top Haunted Houses
Haunted hot spots: A look at Galveston's spookiest places
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News