Mayor Sylvester Turner to host ceremony for new incubator in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to host a reveal ceremony Tuesday morning after the city's unveiling of an energy hub that is focused on solving the climate crisis.The Fiesta on San Jacinto has now become the site of a Houston Greentown Labs. Greentown Labs is the largest clima-tech startup incubator in North America. Their website says that through entrepreneurship and collaboration, their goal is to lead the way in renewable energy and the decarbonization of the planet.It is a block down from the old Sears building, which will also turn into an innovation hub called "Ion" for small and big businesses. Work has been moving along well with that project, and programs are already being offered there."We are hoping to build a 16-acre multi-use district that is anchored by this innovation hub called the Ion," said Sam Dike, with the Rice Management Company. "This is going to be an opportunity for Houston to really strengthen economic resiliency and competitiveness."