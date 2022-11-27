Houston Grand Opera's popular mariachi opera 'Milagro del Recuerdo' returns for the holidays

The Houston Grand Opera's 'The Miracle of Remembering' returns to Wortham Theatre on Thursday Dec. 8 - Dec. 18.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Grand Opera was the first in the world to break music traditions and premiere a mariachi opera.

The only third mariachi opera ever written is now back by popular demand for the holidays.

Powerful voices are coming together once again.

Cast member Vanessa Alonzo plays Lupita, and said she is excited to perform.

"'Milagro del Recuerdo' (The Miracle of Remembering) -- we already performed in Houston. We premiered it in 2019, and to come back so soon is so wonderful," Alonzo said.

"The Miracle of Remembering'' highlights a family during Christmas time in Michoacan, Mexico. Lupita's husband, who's a bracero working in the U.S., returns home for the holidays, but the family finds themselves at a crossroads: to stay in Mexico or head north for a better life?

"My husband saying, 'I have a job in the U.S., I can bring everyone with me,' But what about our life here in Mexico? There (are) a lot of questions going on in my head," Alonzo said.

The opera is in Spanish with English subtitles. Much of the original cast is returning for this revival production. This opera is a prequel or the world's first mariachi opera, "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" (To Cross the Face of the Moon). The production made its debut in 2010.

"'Cruzar la Cara de la Luna' was very successful," Alonzo said.

She said they travel around the world showcasing it at different opera houses from Paris to New York and more.

Alonzo said this is a beautiful blend of two worlds.

"Adding mariachi to the mix, I mean, you can't go wrong," she added.

"The Miracle of Remembering" brings a message as we come to the end of a pandemic.

"I love what this opera is saying about unity and the importance of family," Alonzo said. "Wherever your family is, that is where your heart is, and that is where home is."

The mariachi opera returns to Wortham Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 8 - Dec. 18.

