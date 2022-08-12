Massive sculpture representing Latino art is capturing eyes and appetites in Houston

The spiciest salsas wouldn't be made without this staple in Hispanic family kitchens.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Holy guacamole! There is a new art installation in Houston, and it will catch your eye and possibly your appetite.

It's not something you see every day: A giant molcajete, which is the Spanish term for mortar and pestle, and the Aztec word meaning "seasoning" and "bowl."

Artist Jesus Medel Cantu created the sculpture and said he wanted to represent the indigenous culture of Mexico.

Hispanics traditionally use this stone bowl to grind salsa or guacamole.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno shared a picture on Twitter of her mother's molcajete that she uses daily to grind fresh salsa to show the average size of the instrument used to create a delicious and loved staple.

If you want to visit the giant sculpture, you can do so at the Leonel Castillo Community Center located at 2101 South Street.