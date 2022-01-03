Family urges people to be safe after fatal house fire caused by a space heater

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family urging space heater safety after man was found dead in north Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead when a fire broke out at a home on Cochran Street in north Houston early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the cold weather may have played a part in the fire.

"That could be a factor, the weather, inclement weather, someone trying to stay warm. We know the oven was used to heat the home and there is no power or water to the house right now," said Houston Police Detective Justin Brown.

"From what we hear, it was a space heater. We don't know. They are still determining on which one it was, the oven or the space heater," explained Adela Vale, the aunt of the victim.

Vale identified the victim as 34-year-old Rudy Cabrera.

"He was a sweet person. I mean he enjoyed being with everybody," said Vale.

Now, Cabrera's family is encouraging others to be cautious while trying to stay warm.

"The heaters, please be careful with these heaters. That's the main thing that catches all of these fires on everybody. You don't think. Don't put anything near it. Please be careful. That's all I ask...accidents do happen and he shouldn't have been gone this way, but when the Lord calls us, the Lord calls us," said Vale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Freeze Warnings remain through 10AM
Fugitive wanted for killing his wife takes his own life in Florida
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Texas winter storm death toll at 246
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in spring
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
Show More
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Tempers are flared in the Houston Rockets locker room
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News