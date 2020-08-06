abc13 plus third ward

ABC13+: Houston Forward Times celebrates 60 years in Third Ward

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Forward Times is celebrating 60 years in business.

The historic newspaper is the largest Black-owned and independently published newspaper in the South.

"My father knew we had to show a different side of African Americans, not always the negative side," said CEO and publisher Karen Carter Richards. "We covered families. We covered people getting PhDs. We covered children. We covered our community, the good and the bad."

Reporters have covered it all, from police brutality to football.

But the mission has remained the same as it was when Julius Carter founded the paper in 1960.

His wife, Lenore, took over in the '70s. And, about 10 years ago, their daughter Karen was put in charge.

Now her daughter, Chelsea Lenora, has joined the family business as well.

"My dad used to say, 'If I die on a Monday, bury me on Tuesday and get the paper out,'" explained Richards.

The COVID-19 pandemic means most of the 10-12 employees are working from home. But the pandemic and surrounding political climate mean the paper's purpose is more important than ever.

Subscriptions are up, and staff members are now working on digitizing more articles and resources.

"We're dealing with two pandemics as African Americans right now -- one being COVID-19, one still being racism, which has been here since inception," said associate editor Jeffrey L. Boney. "We're at a turning point right now, a defining moment in the history of our country."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygreater third wardabc13 plus third wardabc13 plusnewspaper
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Meet the former teacher behind the 'Third Ward Classic Cake'
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
This Third Ward gallery brings African art to Houstonians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC13 hosts town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community
Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes
Minute Maid Park tapped as virus test site starting Saturday
Army Secretary on Vanessa Guillen: 'We let her down'
Afternoon traffic volumes reach close to pre-pandemic levels
Hair loss and vertigo are possibly COVID-19 symptoms
Ex-Citgo official from Venezuela charged in bribery case
Show More
Meet the former teacher behind the 'Third Ward Classic Cake'
Cause of massive fire at Jim's Super in SE Houston released
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Montrose-Westheimer shopping center sold for mixed-use project
Isolated storms popping up this evening
More TOP STORIES News