Houston firefighter accused of sexual assault

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston firefighter is charged with sexual assault.

Henry Cuellar, 25, is being held on $40,000 bond. We're waiting for more details on the charge.

Sources say the victim was an off-duty female Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The fire chief will only say Cuellar has been transferred from the emergency operations division pending the outcome of an internal, administrative investigation.

Cuellar is reportedly not a U.S. citizen. He is here from El Salvador, according to statements made in court, and has lived here for 10 years.

Cuellar has been with the Houston Fire Department for about seven months. Before that, he was an EMT with the City of South Houston.

A protective order was issued preventing Cuellar from having any contact with the victim.

Marla Carter will have more on this developing story on ABC13's Live at Five.

