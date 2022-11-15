Meet the heroic Houston firefighter blazing a trail in this year's smoke show pinup calendar

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Fire Fighters Calendar is back and there's a twist for the first time: female heroes are mixed in with the expected shirtless, greased-up, muscle-bulging, beefcake guys.

Tara Grace, 45, adorns the month of December. She is an active fire fighter, a 19-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, assigned to Station 42 near the Ship Channel. This is her first experience as a calendar girl.

The 2023 Houston Fire Fighters Calendar is available for $35 - plus $6 for shipping - online. The calendar was produced by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation, benefitting the its Burned Children's initiative.

