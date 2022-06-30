holiday travel

Houston family stranded trying to fly home ahead of busy traveling holiday weekend: 'It's chaos'

By Derrick Lewis
Holiday travel begins with multiple flight delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Fourth of July, the American Automobile Association predicts that over 3.5 million people will be packing the airports to fly over the holiday weekend.

For some people like Lauren Stevens, the travel stress has only just begun.

Stevens, her husband, and her 8-month-old baby have been at an airport in Miami since 10 a.m. Wednesday, attempting to board a flight back home to Houston.

"Our flight has been delayed three times. We have moved gates twice," Stevens said.

"We have gotten no explanation, no information," she said. "They just keep updating the board saying delayed, delayed, delayed."

She was stuck in a busy terminal all day, buying food and pampers.

"The airport is full of people, tons of families, young babies and children, who just can't get home, " Stevens said.

Several airline flights have been canceled with a pilot shortage and a cluster of severe weather on the way.

"It's chaos. When you are especially traveling with a family or an infant, it is a nightmare," she said.

AAA said Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Fourth of July weekend, adding that peak congestion in Houston will be between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The most crucial thing AAA wants those traveling to know is to be patient and flexible to enjoy the holiday.

Stevens says that all she wants to do is get home as soon as possible.

"I hope there is a plan in place to prevent this from happening again," Stevens said.
