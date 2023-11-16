Houston to ease alcohol restrictions, hope to expand downtown entertainment zone

Houston City Council has voted to ease restrictions on alcohol in the area in an attempt to bring businesses back to downtown after the pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an attempt to bring businesses back to downtown Houston after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston City Council voted to ease restrictions on alcohol in the area.

On Wednesday, the council approved the expansion of the downtown entertainment zone - an area catered to development interests that waives the city's distance requirements for selling alcohol near churches, schools, and public hospitals.

"More fun, more entertainment, more partying, more business for us," serial restauranter Fernando Villegas, who owns La Calle Tacos downtown, said.

According to Central Houston Incorporated, more than 50 downtown businesses shuttered during the pandemic. Villegas, whose business sits next to an abandoned beer hall, hopes the vote will bring in more foot traffic.

"People could have more options. Someone doesn't know us, they come to another restaurant, they see us, they try us on their next visit," he said.

The new rules also waive restrictions on how many businesses serving alcohol can exist per block within the zone - a nightmare for Ameer Abuhalimeh, who directs the Islamic Da'wah Center. The center is boxed in by businesses serving alcohol, including La Calle.

"They're loud. They play music in which it disturbs the peace," he explained.

Abuhalimeh said evening prayers, especially during Ramadan, are already difficult in the party environment.

"It's going to be very, very hard to maintain the peace and tranquility. A crucial environment that allows our patrons to carry on with their services," he said. "With these kinds of establishments, it brings some people who are unorderly, and they do not want to abide by the law."

