23-year-old charged after 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Gulf Fwy service road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a Tuesday night crash that killed one passenger and injured another, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded at about 11:40 p.m. to 9100 Gulf Freeway service road.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Authorities said 23-year-old Fernando Jose Chacon Perez was driving a silver Mazda M3S on the southbound lane of the service road and took the entrance ramp onto the Gulf Freeway. Chacon Perez then drove the Mazda off the ramp and back onto the service road, hitting a tree, a utility pole, and a utility box.

The backseat passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by HFD paramedics. The 18-year-old front-seat passenger is stable at an area hospital.

Chacon Perez was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said he was determined to be impaired and subsequently charged for his role in the crash. He was discharged from the hospital and booked into Harris County jail.