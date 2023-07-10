HPD responding to scene where young child was shot in apparent drive-by shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is responding to an active scene where a young child was reportedly shot in southeast Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in the 7600 block of Bellfort Street near Lenora just after 7 p.m.

Officials with HPD said the call came in as an apparent drive-by shooting.

The child's age or condition is unclear at this time.

ABC13 is on the scene to uncover more information and will update this post as soon as it becomes available.