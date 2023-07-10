WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

HPD responding to scene where young child was shot in apparent drive-by shooting in SE Houston

KTRK logo
Monday, July 10, 2023 1:57AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is responding to an active scene where a young child was reportedly shot in southeast Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in the 7600 block of Bellfort Street near Lenora just after 7 p.m.

Officials with HPD said the call came in as an apparent drive-by shooting.

The child's age or condition is unclear at this time.

ABC13 is on the scene to uncover more information and will update this post as soon as it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW