fatal crash

Fredericksburg family loses second child in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family loses second child in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is searching for answers after a paramedic was killed in yet another wrong-way wreck on the Westpark Tollway.

Five people have died in wrong-way crashes on the tollway since July. The most recent one happened on Saturday and it was all caught on surveillance video. Footage from the scene shows a car speeding past a bus near Fondren, it then slammed into the ambulance Sarah Kaderli was working in.

Sarah's parents, Steven and Sheila Kaderli, live in Fredericksburg. They said Sarah was living and working in Houston as a paramedic, because she loved to help people. Her death has caused them pain that is, unfortunately, familiar.

SEE ALSO: 2 killed in wrong-way crash involving private ambulance on Westpark Tollway near Fondren

"Her oldest brother died in a car wreck 23 years ago," Steven said.

He and his wife know what it's like to lose a child. Which is why they said they kept 31-year-old Sarah, close.

"We run trackers on our phone between her and us. When I got up Saturday morning, I saw things I didn't like about her tracking situation and where the phone ended up," he said.

Sarah was killed when a suspected wrong-way driver on the Westpark Tollway crashed into the private ambulance she was working in. The damage at the scene was so severe that investigators still haven't been able to figure out who was behind the wheel.

"An accident is something that's not intentional. This could have been avoided," said Kevin Hubbard, with the Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

One person in each vehicle was killed. Another person is in critical condition, and one person is out of the hospital recovering.

The Kaderli's said they forgive the person who caused all of this harm, "Something in their life wasn't right, and that's what created the situation. We have forgiveness in our hearts toward them.

They are also finding peace in the fact that Sarah, described as giving and caring, died while helping people. That knowledge was helping fuel their faith.

"He carries us through a lot. That's how we got through the first one. That's how we're getting through this one. It's our faith in God and knowing God has a purpose for everything," the couple sad.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority and the Precinct 5 Constable's Office are continuing their investigation into the crash. Sarah will be laid to rest on Friday in Fredericksburg. The service will be held at Bridge Church at 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashwoman killedambulance
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
2 people killed in head-on crash in north Houston, HPD says
East Loop SB lanes reopen after crash that killed pedestrian
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Family helps victims of fatal New Year's Day crash
TOP STORIES
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
Leukemia survivor's Humble gym torn apart in tornado
Deputy involved in crash while responding to call in Katy
2 men shot outside River Oaks apartment after leaving club
Report: 'Significant reform' needed to improve state foster system
Slow warming trend before weekend cold front
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
Show More
Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Toddlers found alone and tied up in San Antonio home, police say
Harris County approves emergency funds for 'army of nurses'
54-year-old missing after walking out of hospital on Jan. 7
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
More TOP STORIES News