Woman found shot inside car in SW Houston after altercation outside of nightclub, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another one injured at a southwest Houston nightclub early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of South Gessner near Westpark at about 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been shot inside a car that appeared to have damage from gunfire.

Officials say she was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest, where she was pronounced dead.

It was found that another victim had been injured and was taken to Ben Taub, where he is in critical condition, police say.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside the business that led to the shooting that injured the two victims, officials said.

It is unclear if the two victims were connected to the altercation, police said.

Police have said it is not known how many suspects were involved as the investigation is ongoing.