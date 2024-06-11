WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver ran red light before woman was killed in violent crash on Houston's southside, police say

KTRK logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Eyewitness News at 6am - June 11, 2024
Eyewitness News at 6am - June 11, 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a violent crash on Houston's southside overnight.

Houston police said a driver ran a red light on Airport Boulevard at SH-288 just after 11 p.m. Monday, causing a white SUV to wind up on its side with a car underneath it.

Video from the scene shows the white SUV smashed on its side. The top of the SUV was crushed into a pole, with a black sedan wedged under the vehicle.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was killed in the crash. A passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Investigators said a man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Although police believe someone ran a red light, causing the crash, they said it wasn't immediately clear who the at-fault driver was.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW