Driver ran red light before woman was killed in violent crash on Houston's southside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a violent crash on Houston's southside overnight.

Houston police said a driver ran a red light on Airport Boulevard at SH-288 just after 11 p.m. Monday, causing a white SUV to wind up on its side with a car underneath it.

Video from the scene shows the white SUV smashed on its side. The top of the SUV was crushed into a pole, with a black sedan wedged under the vehicle.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was killed in the crash. A passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Investigators said a man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Although police believe someone ran a red light, causing the crash, they said it wasn't immediately clear who the at-fault driver was.