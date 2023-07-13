A 7-year-old girl was found alone with her mother's body after a deadly shooting at The Family Place in the Spring Branch area, police say.

Wanted man's photo now public 2 weeks after woman killed with her daughter nearby: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions remain on who shot and killed 29-year-old Laurielle Faulk at the Adele and Ber Pieper Family Place in June. Now, HPD released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with her murder.

The suspect has not been identified, but on Thursday, the Houston Police Department shared photos of a suspect wanted in the June 26 shooting.

The video above is from a previous report.

Faulk was killed in the 7600 block of Hammerly. Police responded to a shooting call at the location, where they found Faulk with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.

At the time, police said a 7-year-old was there when the shooting happened. Family members later identified the child as Faulk's daughter.

The relationship between Faulk and the suspect was not immediately detailed. Police said the suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build in his late 20s or early 30s. Police said he's about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).