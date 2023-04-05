West University PD shares photos of attempted robbery suspects who followed victims home from bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects they are searching for, accused of following a person home from the bank.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 2:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Plumb. West University police officers were investigating a parked vehicle with its door opened.

The officer was talking with the passenger when a suspect appeared, ran from a nearby home, and drove off in the suspicious vehicle.

Police said they talked with the victim, who said the suspect followed them home from a bank and tried stealing their purse once they got into the house.

Images shared by the West University Police Department show one of the suspects dressed in all black, with a black face mask. The second suspect, who was in the suspicious vehicle, was wearing a blue shirt and appeared to have a black and white cap.

Police said the two suspects ran off in a white Kia Optima traveling north on Wakeforest.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the West University Police Department at 713-668-0330.