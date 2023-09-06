Alleged trespasser wanted by HPD caught on video nearly hitting employee with fire extinguisher

Surveillance video shows a man threatening to hit an employee outside a Houston recovery center with a fire extinguisher before taking off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want to find a man accused of nearly hitting a worker with a fire extinguisher last week outside a recovery center.

According to police, the suspect trespassed onto the center's grounds on West Clay Street last Wednesday, Aug. 30, at about 2:35 p.m.

He reportedly walked into the business and asked to use the restroom. An employee recognized the suspect as a known trespasser and then asked him to leave.

That's when police say the suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher and threatened to hurt the employee with it.

When the employee tried to get it back, the man once again made threats and took off.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly named Dylan, who's 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 130 to 150 pounds, with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

