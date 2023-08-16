21-year-old wanted for shooting that killed 1, wounded 4 in SE Houston after-hours bar: HPD

A manhunt is underway after a fatal shooting inside an after-hours club on the Gulf Freeway during an argument, Houston police say.

The family of one of the victims has also filed a lawsuit against the after-hours bar claiming negligence in several areas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have put a name and a face to the suspect they say is wanted in connection with a mass shooting inside Socio 45 Bar, a southeast Houston after-hours club.

The shooting happened July 23 at 9263 Gulf Freeway at about 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said 21-year-old Roger Valdes is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault for the shooting that killed 22-year-old Israel Gonzalez and wounded four others.

On the morning of the shooting, HPD officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to a shooting call outside the after-hours club. When they arrived, police found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took three victims to the hospital, including Gonzalez, who was later pronounced dead. A fourth victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A fifth victim refused medical attention at the scene.

While it's unclear what led to the shooting, authorities said an investigation identified Valdes as the suspect. He is currently not in custody, but authorities have released a photo of Valdes in an effort to find him.

As police search for the suspect, the bar where the shooting took place has been hit with a lawsuit.

Gonzalez's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Socio 45 Bar. In the lawsuit, his mother claims the after-hours bar was negligent in several areas: for over-serving alcohol, for serving alcohol after the local cut-off time, for failing to train employees on TABC rules, and for failing to provide property security. His family is seeking more than $1 million.

Anyone with information on Valdes' whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and refer to case No. 104455323.