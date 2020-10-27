Long day of violent Houston-area shootings left 3 dead, many hurt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent day across the Houston area involved six different shootings that ended with three people dead.

  • BEACONRIDGE DRIVE - SOUTHWEST HOUSTON


A 16-year-old boy was shot when he was playing basketball, Houston police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HPD.



  • SHARPVIEW DRIVE - WEST HOUSTON


Elsik High School sophomore, 16-year-old Mareja Pratt, was shot to death and two others were injured in a shooting that may have been caused by a family "social media beef," officers said. The two victims shot, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter fired his weapon 15 times and left the scene with two other women, HPD said.

  • WEST AIRPORT


Houston police said another shooting happened at Gessner and West Airport that might be related to the incident at Sharpview Drive which is about 15 minutes away. No other details were released.

  • OLD FARM ROAD - MID WEST HOUSTON


A shooting inside a building left a man killed and a 12-year-old boy injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

  • WESTWARD STREET - WEST HOUSTON


Police are looking for suspects accused of shooting at a crowd while driving by. Officers chased the suspects' car for a bit before they ran away on foot, HPD said. No victims were located.



  • MISSOURI CITY


The first homicide in Fort Bend County since January, deputies said 32-year-old Matthew Reshon Jacobs was suspected of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend, 28-year-old Martez Hunt. According to the county sheriff's office, Jacobs waited in his car outside the ex-wife's house for the couple to come home. The woman was able to exit the car and escape before Jacobs started shooting, but Hunt lost control and crashed into a nearby fence. He later died at the scene. Jacobs turned himself in to Missouri City police.
