Long day of violent Houston-area shootings left 3 dead, many hurt

- BEACONRIDGE DRIVE - SOUTHWEST HOUSTON
A 16-year-old boy was shot when he was playing basketball, Houston police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HPD.
Southwest officers are at a shooting at 5900 Beaconridge. 16 year old male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/xF3BUVCyQa— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2020
- SHARPVIEW DRIVE - WEST HOUSTON
Elsik High School sophomore, 16-year-old Mareja Pratt, was shot to death and two others were injured in a shooting that may have been caused by a family "social media beef," officers said. The two victims shot, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter fired his weapon 15 times and left the scene with two other women, HPD said.
- WEST AIRPORT
Houston police said another shooting happened at Gessner and West Airport that might be related to the incident at Sharpview Drive which is about 15 minutes away. No other details were released.
- OLD FARM ROAD - MID WEST HOUSTON
A shooting inside a building left a man killed and a 12-year-old boy injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
- WESTWARD STREET - WEST HOUSTON
Police are looking for suspects accused of shooting at a crowd while driving by. Officers chased the suspects' car for a bit before they ran away on foot, HPD said. No victims were located.
South Gessner K9 and Fox are searching for drive by shooting suspects 6200 Wesrward. Officers observed the occupants of the vehicle shooting at a crowd. Vehicle led officers on a short pursuit before the suspects ran on foot. No victims located. 202 pic.twitter.com/rTfLrrDilA— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 27, 2020
- MISSOURI CITY
The first homicide in Fort Bend County since January, deputies said 32-year-old Matthew Reshon Jacobs was suspected of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend, 28-year-old Martez Hunt. According to the county sheriff's office, Jacobs waited in his car outside the ex-wife's house for the couple to come home. The woman was able to exit the car and escape before Jacobs started shooting, but Hunt lost control and crashed into a nearby fence. He later died at the scene. Jacobs turned himself in to Missouri City police.