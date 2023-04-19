HPD investigating shooting that killed man, wounded woman near school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and a woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

Houston police said officers responded to the scene at 8:20 p.m. at 5000 Raven Ridge, which is located in a portion of the city limits that extend into Fort Bend County.

While the details of the shooting were not immediately released, Houston police shared on Twitter that their officers, along with Fort Bend ISD police, were called to the scene.

The reported address comes back to an elementary school, but it's unclear if that's where the shooting happened.