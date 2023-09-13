Investigators said shots were fired in a Midtown nightclub parking lot, leaving one man dead, and the suspected shooter injured. Two suspects have been detained, according to police.

Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of man near Midtown nightclub, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Midtown nightclub over the weekend, police said.

Guy Baham currently sits in jail for murder after authorities said he shot and killed 29-year-old James Sanders during an incident.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of San Jacinto Street at about 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 10. When HPD officers arrived, they found Sanders unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As the investigation into the shooting continued, police learned that a discussion between Sanders and Baham escalated into the shooting. Police said Baham fired multiple shots at Sanders. In return, Sanders' girlfriend, an unidentified 40-year-old woman, pulled out a gun and shot back multiple times at Baham.

After the shooting, Baham fled the scene in a light-colored Toyota Camry damaged by bullets. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. He was treated for his wounds but was later arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Sanders' girlfriend was also detained at the scene, but police said she was not charged.