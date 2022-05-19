Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city

Westside Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 9700 block of Court Glen. One male complainant was transported to an area hospital. #HouNews

UPDATE: The complainant that was transported from Court Glen was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #HouNews

Southeast Patrol officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the 9400 block of Cathedral. Preliminary information is that one male was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. #HouNews

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes in the Houston area.One of Thursday's shootings happened in southwest Houston at about 1:37 p.m. in the 9700 block of Court Glen at Bissonnet. Police had little info but in a tweet at 2:59 p.m., they shared that one man was taken to a hospital.In a 3:13 p.m. update, police updated that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.The second shooting took place in southeast Houston at the 11400 block of Cullen Boulevard, near Mowery.At this scene, police said a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Fire Station 55 on Cullen. They believe the shooting may have taken place on Cathedral. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.We will continue to update this story as more details become available.