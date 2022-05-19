Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city

One of Thursday's shootings happened in southwest Houston at about 1:37 p.m. in the 9700 block of Court Glen at Bissonnet. Police had little info but in a tweet at 2:59 p.m., they shared that one man was taken to a hospital.
Westside Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 9700 block of Court Glen. One male complainant was transported to an area hospital. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2022
In a 3:13 p.m. update, police updated that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
UPDATE: The complainant that was transported from Court Glen was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2022
The second shooting took place in southeast Houston at the 11400 block of Cullen Boulevard, near Mowery.
Southeast Patrol officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the 9400 block of Cathedral. Preliminary information is that one male was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2022
At this scene, police said a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Fire Station 55 on Cullen. They believe the shooting may have taken place on Cathedral. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.