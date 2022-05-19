deadly shooting

Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city

EMBED <>More Videos

Glass and shell casing on ground after reported SE Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes in the Houston area.

One of Thursday's shootings happened in southwest Houston at about 1:37 p.m. in the 9700 block of Court Glen at Bissonnet. Police had little info but in a tweet at 2:59 p.m., they shared that one man was taken to a hospital.



In a 3:13 p.m. update, police updated that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.



The second shooting took place in southeast Houston at the 11400 block of Cullen Boulevard, near Mowery.



At this scene, police said a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Fire Station 55 on Cullen. They believe the shooting may have taken place on Cathedral. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootinghomicideshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Dad in murder-suicide forced daughter under water in tub, records show
HPD officers fatally shoot man after chase and crash in NE Houston
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of man with cane, HPD says
1 dead in shooting outside bowling alley in SW Houston, police say
TOP STORIES
Dad in murder-suicide forced daughter under water in tub, records show
$25K reward offered to find 14-year-old's 'vicious killer'
CDC advisory panel greenlights booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Rainfall projections continue to increase for next week
2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child
Fertitta Family College of Medicine named after $50M donation to UH
Show More
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
New 53-mile stretch of Grand Parkway opens in both directions
Single mom left stranded after car was stolen from her home
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
House passes terrorism bill after shooting in Buffalo, New York
More TOP STORIES News