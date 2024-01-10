17-year-old charged for alleged role in shooting death of 15-year-old acquaintance in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged for his alleged role that led to the shooting death of his 15-year-old acquaintance and injury of another teen in northwest Houston, police said.

More than a month after Joseph Barrios was fatally shot, police have arrested and charged Jaydon Williams, according to records.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, in the 4300 block of Sherwood Lane. When police arrived, they found Barrios unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also learned of a second gunshot victim, another 17-year-old, who was taken to a hospital to be treated.

According to HPD, Barrios and Williams had gone to the location on Sherwood to commit an armed robbery of a 15-year-old and 17-year-old. At some point, gunfire was exchanged, resulting in the 17-year-old being wounded and him striking Barrios, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Williams now faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into Harris County Jail, records show.