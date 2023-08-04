Houston police say a man was followed from the First National Bank in Bellaire before being robbed outside a convenience store on Fondren.

Video shows man being thrown to the ground for cash after police say he was followed from bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man caught on video being thrown to the ground and dragged for his cash is just another case in Houston where a person is followed from a bank before being robbed.

The Houston Police Department needs help looking for the attacker seen robbing the man outside a convenience store in the 3900 block of Fondren on June 21.

At about 2 p.m. that day, police say the victim was walking into the business when the suspect suddenly approached him from behind.

Surveillance video shows the suspect forcibly throwing the victim to the ground and dragging him in a struggle to take his money.

The suspect finally got a hold of a bag with the victim's cash and ran back into a passenger seat of a new model GMC Yukon that took off.

HPD said the victim had withdrawn cash from the First National Bank on Bellaire Boulevard and was likely followed.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Black man, weighing 180 to 190 pounds and standing at 5 feet 5 inches. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black hoodie, and black shoes.

Police said the GMC had a stolen license plate.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.