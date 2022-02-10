Man caught on camera in road rage incident on North Freeway gets 45 days in jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man at the center of attention following a bizarre road rage video on the North Freeway has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.Stephen Sahr, 41, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct for the October 2021 incident.Deputies said Sahr slammed on his brakes and parked his car in the middle of the North Freeway as traffic continued moving. He then got out of his SUV to confront the truck driver. When the driver was forced to make a complete stop, Sahr approached the truck door, opened it and punched the man.When he was initially arrested, Sahr had been out on bond for another road rage confrontation in the middle of the Eastex Freeway.Charging documents said the two victims allege Sahr switched into the lane exiting onto the Eastex Freeway from 610 at the last minute and was forced to stop. They said he threw a white object at their car and began driving erratically.