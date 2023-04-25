5 suspects wanted for armed robbery and using victim's credit cards for purchase, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for five men they say robbed a man at gunpoint, took his rental car, and used the victim's credit cards to purchase various items.

The incident began on March 18. The victim called police from a hotel parking lot in the 10500 block of Bissonnet. The victim said he was walking to his room when five unknown men armed with handguns approached him.

Police said the suspects took the victim's personal property, along with his rental vehicle - a 2022 Kia sedan.

On March 18 at about 7:30 a.m., the five suspects went into a store in the 7500 block of Martin Luther King and used the credit cards linked to the carjacking. Police said the suspects bought several items in the store and drove to a nearby sports store, where they made additional purchases.

Below is a description of all five suspects:

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a Nike hoodie coat, blue jeans, and black and white Adidas shoes.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black man with a black hoodie over his head. He was wearing black pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is a medium brown-skinned Black man. He was wearing a white hoodie over his head, with faded blue jeans and yellow patches on the jeans.

The fourth suspect was described as a Black man with a blue hooded jacket with writing on the front, and what appears to be a white camo-colored ski mask. He was wearing black jeans and grey shoes.

The fifth suspect is a light-skinned Black man with a black hoodie and earrings on his left earlobe. He was wearing black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crimes Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).