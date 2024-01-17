Customer killed, employee injured after suspect opens fire at SW Houston tire shop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tire shop customer is dead after a suspect opened fire on the business in southwest Houston.

Houston police said they received a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Mansard.

At the scene, officers found a man had been shot several times and a tire shop employee had been wounded once in the arm.

Upon initial information, police said the customer had arrived to get some sort of work done. He was standing next to his car, watching the employee work, when the suspect walked into the parking lot and fired several shots, police said.

The customer was pronounced dead on the scene. The shop employee was taken to a hospital.

As the investigation continues, HPD said this is an area where they've responded to shooting calls in the past. A look at ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker over the last 12 months shows there have been two homicides in the area, which includes NRG Park, Astroworld, Lakes at 610, and Plaza del Oro. Data for 2022 showed there were 11 homicides.

HPD said they are still gathering information on this case and talking with witnesses.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released.