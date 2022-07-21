shooting

Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of man in southwest Houston 6 months ago, HPD says

HOUSOTN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a 31-year-old man who they said is responsible for a deadly shooting that took place in southwest Houston on Jan. 13.

Jose Everardo Castorena III is charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Lupe Adam Mungia.

In January, police responded to a shooting at 1146 Sheffield Blvd., and found Mungia with a gunshot wound to the chest. Mungia was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation into the shooting identified Castorena as the suspect in the case. Authorities said he was seen running from the scene in an unknown direction.

As of Thursday, Castorena remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
