Man killed, suspect grazed in the head in NE Houston-area shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and a second one is hurt after a chaotic shooting in northeast Houston, according to police.

Houston police said three men were outside a home in the 9900 block of Valley Club Drive near Tidwell. At some point during the night, there was some commotion that escalated into a shooting. Police were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses at the home said the suspect came inside, acting erratically, and said he had been giving something. The suspect then went back outside, and witnesses recall hearing gunshots.

One of the men was killed, and police said the suspected shooter tried to flee and was grazed by a bullet.

An investigation into the case continues as authorities try to determine what charges will be filed.