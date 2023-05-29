1 person dead after apparent shooting in wooded area in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in a gas station parking lot in SW Houston.

HPD officers responded to the scene after a call of a shooting dropped in the 14700 block of S. Main Street at about 5:10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Texaco gas station, several people were seen rendering aid to a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to police, the man ran and collapsed at the gas station after allegedly being shot in a heavily wooded area behind it, where they believe is a homeless encampment site.

HPD said they believe the victim may have been living there, but it has not been confirmed.

As officers began to roam the area, additional gunshots were heard, coming from the wooded area, which caused all officers on the scene to search the surrounding area. Police used K-9 and helicopters during the search.

During the search, a man emerged from the wooded area, who police detained and questioned. According to officials, it is not confirmed if he was directly involved in the shooting.

The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other victims were reported to be injured, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.