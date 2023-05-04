HPD searching for clues in shooting death of man found in SE Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's murder in southeast Houston has left police with more questions than answers about what happened.

The shooting took place at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of S. Green Dr.

Police said the man was found dead in the apartment complex's parking lot between two cars. A witness at the scene told officers he heard an argument, followed by at least three gunshots.

According to police, two men in ski masks ran off after the shooting. Authorities are still trying to piece together if this was a robbery or something else.

An investigation is still underway into the crime.