Authorities are searching for Eric Irvin for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded his 8-year-old and another man at a store on Lyons Avenue.

Man charged, wanted for shooting at store that injured 8-year-old son in Fifth Ward: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy is expected to be OK after a shooting allegedly involving his father sent glass flying into his eye. Now, authorities are searching for the boy's father.

Houston police said 42-year-old Eric McArthur Irvin is charged with aggravated assault of a family member, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of deadly conduct for a July shooting in the city's Fifth Ward.

The incident happened July 27 at about 5 a.m. at 4702 Lyons Ave. Through an investigation, police said they learned that Irvin arrived at the convenience store with an assault-style rifle and a pistol.

At some point, Irvin fired both weapons. Evidence indicated that a stray bullet caused glass shrapnel to hit the 8-year-old in the eye. The young boy also suffered lacerations and powder burns. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Another man in a nearby vehicle was also injured by glass shrapnel when a bullet shattered his vehicle's window.

HPD shared the following photos in hopes to find Irvin.

Anyone with information on Irvin's whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.