Camera captures 'patient' suspect breaking into vehicle after following man from bank in N. Houston

A Houston man's cameras captured one suspect breaking into his vehicle after being followed several miles from a bank on West Road and State Hwy 249.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston man was followed from a bank for more than 30 minutes to four different locations, and his in-car cameras caught every second of it.

Cameron, who requested that ABC13 not use his last name for his safety, shared the video, which captured one crook's face and showed just how patient these criminals can be.

"They were patient. Very patient. They knew what they were doing," he said. "And the thing about it is, I had no idea I was being followed."

He said it was an eye-opening ordeal that started as a normal Monday afternoon of errands.

He believes he was targeted when he went to the Chase Bank on West Road and State Highway 249. The video shows the suspect's vehicle, a dark blue Ford Escape, pull right behind him in the bank's drive-thru, and for more than 30 minutes afterward, it carefully follows him from afar to four different locations.

At one point, Cameron walks right past the vehicle. Finally, when he goes into a Subway on 249 and Antoine, one suspect gets out and breaks a window to get inside.

"He knew what he was looking for. He left expensive glasses there. He left money. He left cigarettes. He left all sorts of things in the vehicle. All he wanted was the bank pouch. That's the only thing he was looking for, nothing else," Cameron said, adding that the bank bag was empty.

On Tuesday, Houston police profiled so-called juggers. They often work in teams, conduct surveillance at banks and stores and then follow unsuspecting victims to rob or steal from them. They drive vehicles with dark-tinted windows and paper license plates. It is a crime that has been trending up over the last year. A few have turned deadly.

Cameron, who considers himself always careful, will now change his routine, and his advice is what the police recommend.

"I did everything right - except make stops after the bank. So instead, I'm going to go to the bank and do my deposits and come straight back to the office. I'm not going anywhere else," he said.

Cameron reported his break-in to the police.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

