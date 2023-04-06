Things escalated between two men after a minor crash, when one of them fired multiple shots at the other, police say.

Argument over minor crash ends in fatal shooting of man in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police said a minor crash in northwest Houston escalated into an argument that ended in a shooting.

Christopher Pete Santos, 21, is charged with a "violent offense" for the incident.

On Wednesday at about 7:10 p.m., Houston police officers responded to the 5600 block of Antoine Dr. after multiple calls of a crash and a shooting.

At the scene, police found two vehicles on the road. The victim was also found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Santos was detained, and the weapon used was also recovered.

Witnesses told detectives the victim and Santos were involved in a minor crash that escalated, and Santos shot the victim multiple times.

Santos is expected to appear in probable cause court on Thursday at 7 p.m.