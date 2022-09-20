HPD to suspect who fled after deadly shooting in southwest Houston: 'Turn yourself in'

Officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon of a shooting on El Camino Del Rey. At the scene, they found a person shot and the suspect fled the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect who they said shot a man to death during an argument Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey in southwest Houston at about 1:45 p.m. Police said there was an apparent disturbance between two Black men, which led to an argument.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect then fled the area. Police said they are working on getting witnesses and surveillance video.

"My advice to the suspect (who) discharged the firearm is to go ahead and turn yourself in," Commander Adrian Rodriguez with the South Gessner HPD Division.

