Person of interest still alludes HPD nearly a month after 22-year-old killed in daytime shooting

Harvey's case, a daytime homicide, has pushed Houston Police Department to intensify its search for a person of interest seen around the time and area of the killing.
A news conference is set underway to address the latest steps taken in solving Harvey's death.
The young man's family members are expected to stand alongside HPD's homicide investigators during the event.
Harvey was fatally shot just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, in the 8600 block of Sterlingshire, which is in northeast Houston.
Witnesses reported seeing a skinny Black male running from the scene and getting into a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse that sped off from the area.
In the weeks since Harvey's death, Crime Stoppers of Houston released images of the person of interest.
Unfortunately, Harvey was just one of at least 11 shooting victims across the city during the first weekend of February.
