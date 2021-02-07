3 teens shot during night of citywide gun violence across Houston

5300 block of Shepherd Drive - A man was shot in the back near a gas station

6000 block of Sterlingshire - A man was shot to death

3700 block of Faulkner - A teen was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting

1500 block of McKinney - A man was shot and transported to a hospital

4900 block of Willowbend - A man was shot and transported to a hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another rash of shootings across the city overnight, including an incident involving teens in southwest Houston, have investigators looking for answersAuthorities responded to at least eleven people who were shot since Saturday night across the Houston area.Two teens were shot around 3 a.m. near Corporate Drive and Sharpcrest Street. A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking along the road when an older model four-door vehicle pulled up and began shooting, according to Houston police. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg and backside, and the 14-year-old was struck in the collarbone. Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.Shootings involving teens are part of a trend in violence across Houston this year. So far, there have been at least ten homicides involving teens in 2021."The number of teens, not just in the Houston area, you know Harris county beyond, I've been on several current phone calls with mayors across the country, and we are facing some serious challenges as it relates to crime," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said recently.Turner said the city has allocated more funding for law enforcement to focus on violence against teens.In what appears to be an unrelated incident, a man was shot and killed outside a southwest Houston gas station Saturday night. It happened in the 7900 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut. The gunman took off, but investigators said up to seven people may have seen the shooting and were looking into what led to the violence.A 20-year-old was shot multiple times on Houston's south side overnight. It happened in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard during a fight in a parking lot, police said. The victim was struck in the head, chest and back by gunfire. He later died at a hospital.In southeast Houston, a man was shot to death while trying to sell a cell phone, according to police. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Telephone Road near Stanwick. The victim got into an argument with two men who began shooting. Another man was also shot and was in critical condition, police said.Elsewhere around Houston overnight: