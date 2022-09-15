Video shows robbery victims following suspect's getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands.

Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times.

Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn't believe what they saw while driving down Almeda Genoa Road near Minnesota Street on Tuesday afternoon. She thought they were just witnessing a fender bender, but then saw one of the vehicles ramming the other until both came to a complete stop on the median.

That's when she decided to pull out her phone and start recording.

"We really thought it was a car accident and maybe one was trying to flee because they didn't have insurance. It was just crazy. I told my sister-in-law, 'Pull your window down. I need to record,'" Hernandez said. "My mother-in-law's like, 'We gotta go. You never know if they have a gun.'"

But it wasn't an accident. HPD said a husband and wife were leaving the Wells Fargo bank with a backpack and purse when they were robbed of both. They reportedly saw the suspect take off in a white Chevy Equinox and decided to chase them down.

"I definitely would not have chased the suspect. But, I understand, sometimes in the moment of frustration, you say, 'We're not going to let this person get away with it,'" Hernandez said.

ABC13's records show this case is at least one of four robberies that happened at or near Wells Fargo at 10009 Almeda Genoa Road in southeast Houston.

Tuesday's incident happened just two and a half weeks after an 80-year-old man was pistol-whipped and beaten in broad daylight after withdrawing cash at the ATM at about 3 p.m. He spoke only to ABC13's Brooke Taylor on Monday.

READ ALSO: Only on 13: 80-year-old man battling cancer bloodied in struggle with robber

The night before Garcia's attack, investigators said two men with guns robbed a group of people walking to their car in a commercial parking lot near the Wells Fargo at 9:54 p.m. One of them was holding a child in her hands.

On June 22, surveillance video showed a woman robbed at gunpoint after parking in her apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. They believe she was followed home after withdrawing cash at the same bank.

READ ALSO: Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say

Hernandez said she is a member of Wells Fargo and often visits this location. Now, she said she's thinking twice about going out after hearing about the uptick in crime.

"It's not safe. Something needs to be done. Just because this is a shopping center, a family shopping center, you never know what situation you could be put in that day," she said.

Investigators said two people got out of the backseat of the getaway car and fled. The driver stayed but claimed he was carjacked. No charges have been filed, but they are investigating him as a possible suspect.

HPD said they do not encourage anyone to chase down a robbery suspect. They said the best thing you can do is document as much information as you can and then call the police.

If you have any information on these cases, you're asking to contact HPD's Robbery Division at 832-349-2109 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

