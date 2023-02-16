Good Samaritans rush to help Houston mother after carjacker takes off with her car and 2 kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for help to find a man accused of stealing a woman's car with her two young sons in the back seat.

The mother asked to remain unidentified out of fear for her family's safety. The boys were found safe thanks to a deliveryman the children's mother called an angel in disguise.

The woman had her 6-month-old in the car and had just picked up her 6-year-old son, who has autism, from school when she stopped for gas. The mother said she had only turned her back for a few seconds at the Murphy Express on South Post Oak Road on Jan. 30 when the unimaginable happened.

Cameras captured an image of the man Houston police say jumped in her car and drove off toward the Willow Meadows neighborhood with her children inside.

"I can't even explain what I felt," she said. "Just pure terror."

