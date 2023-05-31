Man dead and suspect detained after shooting in Houston's East End, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a shooting in Houston's East End side, according to police.

At about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, HPD officers were called out to the 4300 block of Capitol Street after reports of a shooting.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, and the suspected shooter was detained at the scene. But in a later update, HPD said the man died at the hospital.

Details on what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured were not immediately available.

The area where the shooting happened includes Eastwood and Broadmoor, which is home to about 10,000 people, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

Data shows the area has seen three homicides and 267 assaults in the last 12 months.