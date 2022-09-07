More than $50K worth of dresses and pajamas stolen from Uptown Houston bridal shop

Houston police are looking for the suspects who broke into a custom dress shop in the Uptown area and took more than $50,000 in dresses and pajamas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the suspects responsible for breaking into a custom dress shop in the Uptown area and taking more than $50,000 in dresses and pajamas.

"It definitely is a hard blow for a small business of any size - $50,000 is nothing to sneeze at," David Peck, the shop's owner, said.

Peck opened the store that bears his name on Fountain View in June.

On Friday morning, someone broke the store's window with a sledgehammer and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

"The wedding dresses are on the other side of the store. They had to know what they were going for, which makes me think they had been in... (and) cased the place, and they knew exactly what they wanted," Peck said.

He adds the hardest thing to get back is the time spent on all the gowns. Their team makes and manufactures everything right inside their shop.

"I know we will be OK, as much as it hurts. And I hope other business owners do not have to go through this, because it's not fun," Peck said.

As they work to get surveillance video of those responsible for stealing from their store, Peck said he recently found out the cameras on the building the store is in aren't operating.

Peck says they boarded up the window that was smashed on Friday. Hours after falling victim to the theft, they were already helping their next customer find their perfect dress.

If you have any information on this situation or have a video, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.