Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility but some in first groups still waiting on vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans who fall in group 1C, those who are 50 years and older, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. But there are people in group 1A who said they're still struggling to get that first dose.

Jennifer Darosa loves being a nurse. She works with a special group of patients.

"I'm in home health care. I work with pediatric patients who are immunocompromised, most of them are on a trach and have ventilators," said Darosa.

She takes every precaution, especially with COVID-19.

"I'm more worried about the patients than myself. I mean, of course, I worry about me, but I take all the precautions. I keep my circle small, but really it's about them," she said.

But despite working with vulnerable patients, Darosa still hasn't been able to get the vaccine. She told ABC13 she's been trying to get the vaccine since December.

"I think it's insane. I don't understand," said Darosa.

Darosa said she knows other health care workers who are dealing with the same thing - still waiting to get the vaccine. Darosa falls under group 1A, who were some of the first to be vaccinated and now people in 1C can get it.

"I don't understand how 1A is not completely vaccinated, but we're going to open it up to more people. It doesn't make sense to me," she said.

Stephen Williams is the director of the Houston Health Department. He says if anyone in group 1A is experiencing a problem with getting the vaccine to contact them directly.

"We want to get the 1As done. We certainly want to get 1Bs done too. It's important. We know this is not a perfect process," said Williams.

Williams went on to say that is why the health department is there.

"As a health department we serve as a safety net, which encompasses connecting people to providers," said Williams.

Fortunately, Darosa got an appointment and she is set to get her dose on March 20.

"I'm stoked. I'm super excited because I don't want to ever be the reason that anybody gets sick, ever. Especially, patients that can't recoup," said Darosa.

