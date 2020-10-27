coronavirus texas

Houston has 'plan in place' to avoid massive spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said it's time to sound the alarm.

SEE ALSO: Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%

Turner said he is concerned there could be a third wave in our city, but added that what we do today can help stop the spread.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Turner said during a briefing on Monday. "[To] remind people, that this virus, how we manage this virus, in large part depends on us. Our behavior, how we respond."

The messaging comes in as a reminder of just how bad things can get as El Paso is seeing a huge spike in cases. Since Oct. 1, El Paso has seen a 300% increase in hospitalizations.

Now, other Texas communities, like Houston, are stepping up to help.

"On Saturday, I was told we could get between two and four patients a day. I'm not aware of that just yet," Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department said. "The plan is in place, the connections have been made, at this point, it looks like the volumes will be very very small. But, this is Texans helping Texans, and this is what we do."

But it's not just El Paso, potentially Lubbock, Amarillo and The Valley could need help.

SEE ALSO: El Paso officials ask residents to stay home for 2 weeks as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a non-profit that works with health care providers, is also stepping in to help by providing some aid. The non-profit sent its AMBUS, which is like a huge ambulance, and can transport 20 patients. They have also assisted in facilitating an RN and someone to supervise five ambulances.

Persse said he just hopes we take what's happening in El Paso to heart and not have to start moving patients out of here.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonel pasotexas newscoronaviruscontact tracingcoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Halloween not canceled, but mayor urges alternatives
Family-friendly Halloween events around the Houston area
Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%
Experts rate the risk of 12 holiday celebration activities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long day of violent Houston shootings left 3 dead, many hurt
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Woman told to take down 'adult-themed' Halloween decorations
Man wears handcuffs of HPD sergeant he's accused of killing
28-year-old victim in Sienna neighborhood shooting identified
Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%
12-year-old injured, man killed in Mid West Houston shooting
Show More
These are the changes coming to toll road customers
16-year-old killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' HPD says
Cold front stalls out over Houston tonight
Texas immigrants look to 2020 election to help them stay in US
Conroe to get affordable housing community next year
More TOP STORIES News