Houston has 'plan in place' to avoid massive spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said it's time to sound the alarm.Turner said he is concerned there could be a third wave in our city, but added that what we do today can help stop the spread."We're going in the wrong direction," Turner said during a briefing on Monday. "[To] remind people, that this virus, how we manage this virus, in large part depends on us. Our behavior, how we respond."The messaging comes in as a reminder of just how bad things can get as El Paso is seeing a huge spike in cases. Since Oct. 1, El Paso has seen a 300% increase in hospitalizations.Now, other Texas communities, like Houston, are stepping up to help."On Saturday, I was told we could get between two and four patients a day. I'm not aware of that just yet," Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department said. "The plan is in place, the connections have been made, at this point, it looks like the volumes will be very very small. But, this is Texans helping Texans, and this is what we do."But it's not just El Paso, potentially Lubbock, Amarillo and The Valley could need help.The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a non-profit that works with health care providers, is also stepping in to help by providing some aid. The non-profit sent its AMBUS, which is like a huge ambulance, and can transport 20 patients. They have also assisted in facilitating an RN and someone to supervise five ambulances.Persse said he just hopes we take what's happening in El Paso to heart and not have to start moving patients out of here.