Traffic speeds still above average despite Texas reopening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travel times are still down, both in the morning and afternoon, on every stretch of roadway Transtar is monitoring, compared to typical summertime flows.In the mornings, drivers heading inbound on I-10 from Highway 6 to I-45 are averaging 60 mph. Drivers were averaging 36 mph at this time last year, a 67% increase in speed.Drivers traveling inbound on I-45 north from FM-1960 to Allen Parkway are averaging 60 miles per hour. Transtar says drivers were averaging 35 mph at this time last year, a 66% increase in speed.Overall, 24 hour traffic volumes are down across the entire system about 14%, but we've seen a very gradual uptick in traffic since the end of April, when Texas began reopening.