HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travel times are still down, both in the morning and afternoon, on every stretch of roadway Transtar is monitoring, compared to typical summertime flows.
In the mornings, drivers heading inbound on I-10 from Highway 6 to I-45 are averaging 60 mph. Drivers were averaging 36 mph at this time last year, a 67% increase in speed.
Drivers traveling inbound on I-45 north from FM-1960 to Allen Parkway are averaging 60 miles per hour. Transtar says drivers were averaging 35 mph at this time last year, a 66% increase in speed.
RELATED: Greater traffic increase in afternoons compared to mornings during reopening
Overall, 24 hour traffic volumes are down across the entire system about 14%, but we've seen a very gradual uptick in traffic since the end of April, when Texas began reopening.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
SEE ALSO:
Houston roads saw half of the average drivers in April
Construction to raise flood-prone highway by 2 feet finishes up
Traffic speeds still above average despite Texas reopening
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More