Watch out for Galleria area roadwork this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect to see a lot of construction around the Galleria area this weekend as crews work on the connector ramps at the I-610 to US-59 interchange.
The US-59 southbound ramp to the I-610 West Loop southbound is shut down each night from Friday to Monday.
As an alternate route, take Richmond to South Rice. The West Loop Feeder road will also be closed nightly through Monday between Richmond and Westpark.
