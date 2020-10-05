Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3, HFD said

@HoustonFire Dept. Technical Rescue Team is actively responding to a #buildingcollapse in West Houston. Three confirmed fatalities, one victim transported to nearby hospital in stable condition. HFD asks for thought and prayers for the victims and their family. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/goGiZ4Fnso — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A building under construction has partially collapsed in west Houston, resulting in at least three people killed, fire officials said Monday afternoon.According to Houston Fire Department, the partial collapse is in the area of Town & Country Boulevard near the I-10 Katy Freeway.The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m.Initial information from HFD indicated injuries from the incident, but Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said there were fatalities.According to Lozano, one other person was rescued and taken to the hospital. The collapse appeared to involve newly constructed stairs.Firefighters are on the scene, but Lozano said the building was too unstable for them to go inside.The incident is around the area of the CityCentre shopping district, which is not too far from the I-10/Beltway 8 interchange.