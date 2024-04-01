Houston Chronicle's 'Unchecked Forces' series raises questions about constables in Harris County

The Houston Chronicle's "Unchecked Forces" series shows constables in Harris County have the least accountability of any Texas police agency.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What is a constable? That question launched a wide-ranging investigation into the powerful policing agency in Harris County.

The Houston Chronicle's investigative reporters launched the "Unchecked Forces," bringing information to light that some find troubling.

The eight constable's offices in Harris County operate unlike any other policing agency in the state.

There are more than 1,700 sworn deputies, and they have a combined budget totaling $236 million. Despite their strength, size, and influence in Harris County, these constable's offices are virtually untouchable in terms of accountability.

The Chronicle's investigation shows constables in Harris County have the least accountability of any Texas police agency, and it's because of a legal loophole.

Constable's offices can't be sued individually because they're considered part of the county. However, the county can't be held responsible because constables aren't considered official policymakers like the sheriff is.

This creates what the Chronicle describes as an accountability black hole that even some protected by the system say they disagree with.

"It's a really extraordinary legal protection. In fact, Precinct 4 even told us they don't agree with the protection. But, the reality is the county is using it every time the constables get sued, and most of the time they're succeeding," Houston Chronicle Investigative Reporter Neena Satija said.

This loophole shields the constables from lawsuits alleging civil rights violations.

