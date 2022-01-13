Police investigating death of infant whose body was found in southwest Houston

HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to a scene where a deceased infant has been found at 3500 Darlinghurst this morning. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1sxgC4zEOj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 13, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police investigation is underway after an infant was found dead Thursday morning.The police department said the child was located in the 3500 block of Darlinghurst, which is off Buffalo Speedway, some time this morning.HPD commanders and detectives were heading to the scene, according to a police department tweet.Other details, including the circumstances of the death and the child's gender, were not immediately disclosed.